We were so excited to welcome Mrs. Handford's Grade 5 class from Manitou Elementart to the Eagle Studio's for a morning of fun! They toured through the station, asked a TON of questions, and were a delight to be around.

Of course the day came with lunch from McDonalds, and some gifts from Aspire Dental Center and CIBC!

Thanks for coming!

Nominate your class for Classroom of the Month here!