Dr. Cornelius Woelk joined the Eagle Morning Show to talk about a fascinating study being put on by the University of Manitoba. This study is looking for volunteers from the Winkler area to participate!

Dr. Woelk told us what this study is all about...

Why should you participate and are you eligible? Woelk has the answers...

For more information or to register call 204-325-4312 or email [email protected]