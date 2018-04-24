Karen Doell lighting the 2010 Olympic Relay Torch (submitted from Karen's facebook page)

April is Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. "Parkinson's Disease is a complex brain disease," according to the Parkinson's Disease website. Over 100, 000 Canadians are affected by this disease. While there are many common symptoms and treatments, each person's experience is unique. Robyn talked with Karen Doell, former Baseball Olympian, Winkler Business Owner and someone who is living with early onset of Parkinson's Disease.

About Karen and her life since diagnosis 14 years ago:

Karen is a Business Owner in Winkler at Pembina Valley Physiotherapy

How has treatment changed for disease? Karen is "On Deck" for brain surgery:



As a local athelete, Karen has maintained an active lifestyle in spite of the challenges Parkinson's has thrown across her plate

Praying for a "Home Run" for Karen and how to best support someone living with Parkinson's

Karen is a musician with the Bare Yogis and has shared their talent in several fundraisers for Parkinson Canada