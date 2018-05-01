Details
Category: The Eagle Blog

May is Pay it Forward month and the Winkler Community Foundation along with the Morden Area Foundation are encouraging everyone to find little ways to "Pay It Forward!" 

If you need ideas on how you could pay it forward, check out the foundation's website.

Plus share your pay it forward experiences online all month using the hashtag: #PIFMay

 

One of the ways The Eagle 93.5 is helping you Pay It Forward is with Dominos Pizza.  We're going to hand deliver pizzas twice each week in the month of May.  So if you have a suggestion of who we should deliver a Pay It Forward Dominos Pizza to, send us an email to [email protected]

PIFMay bottom 05 18

 

Last year we helped pay it forward in a couple of other ways too:

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Connect with The Eagle

Contact The Eagle

Call us in the studio
 204-325-9506

Toll free
 (800) 355-7065

Giveaways: (204) 331-9350

277 1st St / Box 399
Winkler, MB
R6W 4A6

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

The Eagle 93.5 FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login