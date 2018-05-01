May is Pay it Forward month and the Winkler Community Foundation along with the Morden Area Foundation are encouraging everyone to find little ways to "Pay It Forward!"

If you need ideas on how you could pay it forward, check out the foundation's website.

Plus share your pay it forward experiences online all month using the hashtag: #PIFMay

One of the ways The Eagle 93.5 is helping you Pay It Forward is with Dominos Pizza. We're going to hand deliver pizzas twice each week in the month of May. So if you have a suggestion of who we should deliver a Pay It Forward Dominos Pizza to, send us an email to [email protected]

Last year we helped pay it forward in a couple of other ways too: