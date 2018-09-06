Details
Category: The Eagle Blog

AUTHOR ROBYN SIERKS Cover pic

Author Robyn Sierks - Totally Set Free By Love

 

Robyn Sierks felt unredeemable and the labels that life had put on her held her back from freedom to live a positive life.  Early this year, after attending a prophecy conference, Robyn felt that she was to finally put her life to paper and write this book.  The process was quick and the ink is barely dry.  You can hear her interview with Robyn Wiebe here:

Overview of the Book:

 

How do you know God is real?

 

What do you mean when you say, "The Holy Spirit told me to write this book."?

 

Robyn and Marvin Sierks

Marvin and Robyn Sierks presently live in Altona.

 

Who should read this book?

 

The message of the book:

 

Click here to order your copy of Totally Set Free by Love  today!

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Connect with The Eagle

Contact The Eagle

Call us in the studio
 204-325-9506

Toll free
 (800) 355-7065

Giveaways: (204) 331-9350

277 1st St / Box 399
Winkler, MB
R6W 4A6

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

The Eagle 93.5 FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login