Memorial For: Abe Dueck

Memorial Date: August 29, 2018

Abe Dueck, 91, of Altona passed away Friday, August 24th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Marge, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son.

A memorial service for Abe Dueck will be held Wednesday, August 29th at 1pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with private family burial prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 9pm.

Donations may be made to Eastview Place.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.