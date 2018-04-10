Funeral For: Adelina Garrecht

Funeral Date: April 13, 2018

Adelina Garrecht, 85, of Heritage Life Personal Care Home, Niverville, formerly of Winnipeg, passed away April 10th at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Philipp, 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families.

The funeral service for Adelina Garrecht will be held Friday, 1:30pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg, with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.