Funeral For: Andrew Klassen

Funeral Date: September 4, 2018

Andrew Klassen, 85, of Altona passed away Wednesday, August 29th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Milly, 2 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his son Curtis, 3 sisters and 6 brothers.

The funeral service for Andrew Klassen will be held Tuesday, September 4th at 2pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with private family burial prior to the service at Froese Family Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Monday from 12pm – 9pm.

Donations may be made to The Curtis Klassen Memorial Fund c/o Altona Community Foundation.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.