Funeral For: Anna Reimer Nee Fehr

Funeral Date: August 26, 2018

Anna Reimer Nee Fehr, 82, of Winkler formerly of Chortitz, passed away Tuesday, August 21st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 3 daughters, 6 sons, 1 daughter-in-law, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob D. Reimer and 2 sons.

The funeral service for Anna Reimer Nee Fehr will be held Sunday, August 26th at 2pm at German Old Colony Mennonite Church, Hochfeld with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Saturday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre – Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.