Funeral For: Annie McMahon

Funeral Date: April 25, 2018

Annie McMahon, 93, of Teulon passed away Wednesday, April 18th at Teulon Hunter Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband Roy, 1 daughter, 4 sisters, and their families.

The funeral service for Annie McMahon will be held Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 2pm at New Life Baptist Church, Teulon with burial at Windsor Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Arthritis Society.

Arrangements by MacKenzie Funeral Home, Stonewall.