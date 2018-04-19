Funeral For: Bonita Perkins Nee Buhr

Funeral Date: April 23, 2018

Bonita Perkins Nee Buhr, 59, of Winnipeg passed away peacefully Thursday, April 12th at Concordia Hospital.

She is survived by her husband Shawn, mother Mathilda “Tillie” Buhr, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her father Paul Buhr.

The funeral service for Bonita Perkins Nee Buhr will be held Monday, April 23rd at 3pm at Salvation Army Church, 324 Logan Avenue.

Arrangements by Glen Eden Funeral Home, Winnipeg.