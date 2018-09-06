Funeral For: Clara Doerksen

Funeral Date: September 11, 2018

Clara Doerksen, 89, of Steinbach passed away Wednesday, September 5th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. She is survived by 5 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, 1 daughter and 2 sons.

The funeral service for Clara Doerksen will be held Tuesday, September 11t at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Menosino Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.