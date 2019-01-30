Funeral For: Don Dueck

Funeral Date: February 1, 2019

Don Dueck, 42, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, January 24th at his residence. He is survived by his parents Diedrich and Sara Dueck, 1 brother and his family.

The funeral service for Don Dueck will be held Friday, February 1st at 1pm at Callsbeck Fellowship Chapel, 1445 Callsbeck Avenue, with burial at Transcona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Klinik Community Health Centre.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.