Celebration of Life For: Donald George “Don” Ediger

Celebration of Life Service Date: January 12, 2019

Donald George “Don” Ediger, 73, of Glenboro passed away Tuesday, January 8th at Glenboro Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Nora, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sons in infancy, his parents and several in-laws.

The celebration of life service for Donald George “Don” Ediger will be held Saturday, January 12th at 1pm at Glenboro Kinsmen Community Hall with interment at Glenboro Cemetery and reception to follow.

Donations may be made to Glenboro United Church Memorial Fund or Glenboro & Area Foundation.

Arrangements by Jamieson’s Funeral Service, Glenboro.