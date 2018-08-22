Memorial For: Erna Marie Penner (nee Cornies)

Memorial Date: August 28, 2018

Erna Marie Penner (nee Cornies), 72, of Winkler formerly of Sperling, passed away Tuesday, August 21st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Ed, 4 sons and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son.

A memorial service for Erna Marie Penner (nee Cornies) will be held Tuesday, August 28th at 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Christian Fellowship.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.