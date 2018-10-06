Funeral For: Eva Bially

Funeral Date: October 9, 2018

Eva Bially, 95, of Tolstoi, passed away Thursday, October 4th at Morris Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Mike, and many sisters and brothers.

A prayer service will be held Monday, October 8th at 7pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

The funeral service for Eva Bially will be held Tuesday, October 9th at 10am at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Tolstoi, with burial at Over Stoneville Independent Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Over Stoneville Independent Cemetery or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.