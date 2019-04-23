Funeral For: Eva Feakes (Nee Wall)

Funeral Date: April 26, 2019

Eva Feakes (Nee Wall), 94, of Winkler formerly of Plum Coulee, passed away Monday, April 22nd at Salem Home. She is survived by 5 daughters, 2 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry, and 1 son-in-law.

The funeral service for Eva Feakes Nee Wall will be held Friday, April 26th at 2pm at Plum Coulee Bergthaler Church with burial at Plum Coulee Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Thursday from 1 to 6:30pm and at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.