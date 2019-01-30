Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Funeral For: Frieda Plett
Funeral Date: February 3, 2019
Frieda Plett, 80, of Arborg passed away Monday, January 28th at Arborg Hospital. She is survived by 5 daughters, 3 sons, 4 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Otto, and 2 sons.
The funeral service for Frieda Plett will be held Sunday, 2:30pm at Morweena EMC with burial at the church cemetery.
Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.

