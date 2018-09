Funeral For: George Alfred “Fred” Rempel

Funeral Date: September 2, 2018

George Alfred “Fred” Rempel, 74, of Carman formerly of Elm Creek, passed away Wednesday, August 29th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Helen, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his parents George and Mary Rempel and stepmother Helen.

The funeral service for George Alfred “Fred” Rempel will be held Sunday, September 2nd at 3pm at Carman Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 2pm at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Doyle’s Funeral Home Saturday from 2 to 4pm.

Donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.