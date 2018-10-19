Memorial For: George Hill

Memorial Date: October 22, 2018

George Hill, 67, of Nunavut formerly of Morris, passed away Thursday, October 18th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Byron and May Hill and 1 sister.

A memorial service for George Hill will be held Monday, October 22nd at 2pm at Morris Fellowship Chapel with burial of the urn at Morris Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home Friday from 2 to 9pm.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.