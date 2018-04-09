Funeral For: Gordon Teichrib

Funeral Date: April 13, 2018

Gordon Teichrib, 76, of Gladstone passed away Sunday, April 8th at Neepawa Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Helen, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Gordon Teichrib will be held Friday, April 13th at 2pm at Gladstone Christian Fellowship with burial prior to the service at 11am at Edran’s Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Clarke’s Funeral Chapel, Gladstone Thursday from 7 to 9pm.

Donations may be made to Central Plains Cancer Services or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Clarke’s Funeral Home, Gladstone.