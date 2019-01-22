Memorial For: Grace Engbrecht

Memorial Date: January 26, 2019

Grace Engbrecht, 72, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, January 21st at Grace Hospital. She is survived by her husband Peter, her parents George and Nettie Groening of Abbotsford, BC, 2 sons, 3 sisters, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 sister.

A memorial service for Grace Engbrecht will be held Saturday, January 26th at 11am at Fort Gary Mennonite Brethren Church, 1771 Pembina Highway, with burial on Friday, 2:30pm at Rose Farm Cemetery in the RM of Morris.

Private family viewing will be held prior to the burial.

Donations may be made to MCC or Multiple Sclerosis Society of Manitoba.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.