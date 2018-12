Memorial For: Hannah Heide Loewen

Memorial Date: January 5, 2018

Hanna Heide Loewen, 89, of Leduc, Alberta formerly of Gretna, passed away Sunday, December 16th at Leduc Hospital. She is survived by 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Ben, 1 sister and 1 brother.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Hannah Heide Loewen will be held Saturday, January 5th at 1pm at Holyrood Mennonite Church, Edmonton.