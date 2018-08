Memorial For: Henry F. Klassen

Memorial Date: August 25, 2018

Henry F. Klassen, 87 of Abbotsford, BC formerly of Starbuck passed away Tuesday August 21st at Abbotsford. He is survived by his wife Beth, 2 daughters, 4 sons and their families. He was predeceased by Olivine Klassen.

A memorial service for Henry F. Klassen will be held Saturday August 25th, 11am at Grace Church. Abbotsford, BC.

Donations may be made to Teen Challenge.