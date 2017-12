Funeral For: Ivy Friesen (nee Hiebert)

Funeral Date: December 12, 2017

Ivy Friesen (nee Hiebert), 61, of Niverville formerly of Morden, passed away Thursday, December 7th at Desalaberry District Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Merv, 4 daughters, and their families. She was predeceased by her father Henry Hiebert, step-father Ed Dyck, and father in-law Peter Friesen.

The funeral service for Ivy Friesen (nee Hiebert) will be held Tuesday, 11:00am at Niverville Community Fellowship, with burial at Hespeler Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Youth for Christ, Niverville.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.