Funeral For: Jacob Broesky

Funeral Date: August 27, 2018

Jacob Broesky, 81, of Niverville passed away Thursday, August 23rd at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Linda and 1 son and is survived by his wife Tina.

The funeral service for Jacob Broesky will be held Monday, August 27th at 2pm at Steinbach St. Paul Lutheran Church with burial at Rosengard Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Sunday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.