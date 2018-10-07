Private Funeral For: Jacob D. Klassen

Private Funeral Date:

Jacob D. Klassen, 75, of Morris formerly of Lowe Farm, passed away Thursday, October 4th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Eileen, 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister, 1 brother, and their families.

A private funeral service will take place.

Public viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 9th from 12pm to 9pm.

Donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.