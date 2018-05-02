Funeral For: Jacob Wall

Funeral Date: May 4, 2018

Jacob Wall, 60, of Winkler formerly of Plum Coulee, passed away Tuesday, May 1st at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Tina, 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families, and his father Peter. He was predeceased by his mother Sara Wall.

The funeral service for Jacob Wall will be held Friday, May 4th at 2pm at Zion Mennonite Church, Schanzenfeld with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.