Memorial For: Jake Hildebrand

Memorial Date: April 27, 2019

Jake Hildebrand, 78, of Morden formerly of Altona and Winkler, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd at Tabor Home. He is survived by his wife Marty, 3 daughters, 1 son and their families.

A memorial service for Jake Hildebrand will be held Saturday, April 27th at 11am at Morden Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 9:30am at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden Friday from 1 to 6:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.