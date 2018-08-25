Funeral For: John Elias

Funeral Date: August 29, 2018

John Elias, 96, of Winkler formerly of Elm Creek, passed away Thursday, August 23rd at Salem Home. He is survived by 4 daughters, 3 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Susan and 1 son.

The funeral service for John Elias will be held Wednesday, August 29th at 2pm at Reinland Mennonite Church, Winkler with burial at Rosenbach Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation Incorporated.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.