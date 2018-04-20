Funeral For: John Klassen

Funeral Date: April 24, 2018

John Klassen, 84, of Steinbach, formerly of Winkler passed away Thursday, April 19th at Resthaven Nursing Home, Steinbach. He is survived by his wife Mary (Nee Penner), 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and their families.

The funeral service for John Klassen will be held Tuesday, 2pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.