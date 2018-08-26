Funeral For: Susie Loewen

Funeral Date: August 28, 2018

Susie Loewen, 94, of Steinbach passed away Thursday, August 23rd at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Susie Loewen will be held Tuesday, August 28th at 1pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.