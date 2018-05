Memorial For: Kara Linley Hiebert

Memorial Date: May 6, 2018

Kara Linley Hiebert, 3, of Plum Coulee passed away Thursday, April 26th at Health Sciences Centre. She is survived by her parents Nathan and Suzy Hiebert, 1 sister and 2 brothers.

A memorial service for Kara Linley Hiebert will be held Sunday, May 6th at 7pm at Plum Coulee Bergthaler Church with burial prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.