Funeral For: Lena Gruenke

Funeral Date: September 8, 2018

Lena Gruenke, 103, of Morris passed away Tuesday, September 4th at Red River Valley Lodge. She is survived by 1 brother. She was predeceased by 1 brother.

The funeral service for Lena Gruenke will be held Saturday, September 8th at 11am at Morris Emmanuel Baptist Church, with burial prior to the service at 10am at Morris Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home Friday from noon to 9pm.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.