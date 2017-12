Funeral For: Linda Stadnyk

Funeral Date:

Linda Stadnyk, 67, of Winnipeg formerly of Vita, passed away Wednesday, December 13th at Riverview Health Centre. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 3 sisters and their families.

Cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made to Huntington Society of Canada.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.