Funeral For: Margaret Wiebe Nee Wiebe

Funeral Date: August 27, 2018

Margaret Wiebe Nee Wiebe, 103, of Winkler formerly of Plum Coulee, passed away Thursday, August 23rd at Salem Home. She is survived by 3 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Frank.

The funeral service for Margaret Wiebe Nee Wiebe will be held Monday, August 27th at 11am at Plum Coulee Bergthaler Mennonite Church with private burial prior to the service at Plum Coulee Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Sunday from 1 to 6pm.

Donations may be made to African Inland Mission.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.