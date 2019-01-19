Funeral For: Maria Friesen

Funeral Date: January 22, 2019

Maria Friesen, 91, of Steinbach passed away Thursday, January 17th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. She is survived by 5 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter N. Friesen, 3 grandchildren, 1 sister and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Maria Friesen will be held Tuesday, January 22nd at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.