Memorial For: Martha Enns (Nee Ginther)

Memorial Date: August 29, 2018

Martha Enns (Nee Ginther), 86, of Winkler formerly of Friedensruh, passed away Friday, August 24th at Salem Home. She is survived by 4 daughters, 7 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob P. Enns, 1 son, 1 granddaughter and 1 great-grandson.

A memorial service for Martha Enns (Nee Ginther) will be held Wednesday, August 29th at 2pm at Winkler Faith Evangelical Bible Church with burial prior to the service at 1pm at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

There will be no public viewing.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.