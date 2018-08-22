Funeral For: Martin Schellenberg

Funeral Date: August 27, 2018

Martin Schellenberg, 91, of Winnipeg formerly of Grunthal, passed away Friday, August 17th at Bethania Personal Care Home. He is survived by 4 daughters, 8 sisters, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Alice and 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Martin Schellenberg will be held Monday, August 27th at 10am at Elim Mennonite Church, Grunthal with burial at Grunthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church half an hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Memorial Foundation.

Arrangements by Interlake Cremation and Memorial Services, Selkirk.