Funeral For: Mary Hiebert

Funeral Date: April 25, 2019

Mary Heibert, 88, of Steinbach passed away Wednesday, April 27th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by her husband David, 4 daughters, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son-in-law.

The funeral service for Mary Hiebert will be held Thursday, April 25th at 2pm at Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church 360 McKenzie Avenue, Steinbach, with cremation to follow.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.