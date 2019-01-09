Celebration of Life For: Melanie Elizabeth Klassen

Melanie Elizabeth Klassen, 41, of Winnipeg formerly of Crystal City, passed away Monday, December 3rd at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her wife Jillian, parents Cornie and Elsie Klassen, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her grandparents Jacob and Agatha Thiessen, Grandfather Martin Klassen, 3 aunts and 1 cousin.

The celebration of life service for Melanie Elizabeth Klassen will be held Saturday, January 12th at 2pm at Floyd and Ethel Cudmore Community Hall, Crystal City with private ash interment at a later date.