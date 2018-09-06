Funeral For: Muriel Rose Snarr

Funeral Date: September 11, 2018

Muriel Rose Snarr, 81, of Fisher Branch formerly of Morris, passed away Tuesday, September 4th at Perry E. Moore Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Allan, 1 sister and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Muriel Rose Snarr will be held Tuesday, September 11th at 2pm at Morris United Church with burial at Morris Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home Monday from 12noon to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.