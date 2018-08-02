Memorial For: Pete Suderman

Memorial Date: August 7, 2018

Pete Suderman, 91, of Winkler passed away Tuesday, July 31st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Elsie.

A memorial service for Pete Suderman will be held Tuesday, August 7th at 2pm at Bethel Bergthaler Mennonite Church, Hochfeld with burial prior to the service at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Monday from 1 to 6pm.

Donations may be made to Gideon Memorial Bible Plan.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.