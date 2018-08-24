Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Funeral For: Peter E. Hildebrandt
Funeral Date: August 26,2018
Peter E. Hildebrandt, 93, of Altona formerly of Blumenort (West of Gretna), passed away Wednesday, August 22nd at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Susie and 1 son-in-law.
The funeral service for Peter E. Hildebrandt will be held Sunday, August 26th at 2:30pm at Blumenort Mennonite Church, Rosetown with burial at Blumenort Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Friday from 1 to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm, and at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to MCC or Siloam Mission.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.

