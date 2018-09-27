Celebration of Life For: Reverend John Krahn

Celebration of Life Date: October 1, 2018

Reverend John Krahn, 89, of Winkler passed away Thursday, September 27th at Salem Home. He is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Anne.

The celebration of life service for Reverend John Krahn will be held Monday, October 1st at 2pm at Winkler Grace Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home Sunday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.