Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Memorial For:  Ruth Toews
Memorial Date: April 13, 2018
Ruth Toews, 84, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, April 7th at her residence. She is survived by her sister Esther Siemens. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother.
A memorial service for Ruth Toews will be held Friday, April 13th at 11am at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street, with ash interment at a later date.
Donations may be made to MCC.
Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.

