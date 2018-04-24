Memorial For: Stan Penner

Memorial Date: April 27, 2018

Stan Penner, 86, of Landmark passed away Sunday, April 22nd at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Rose, 2 sons and their families.

A memorial service for Stan Penner will be held Friday, April 27th at 11am at Prairie EMC, Landmark with burial prior to the service at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Landmark Heartland Church Thursday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.