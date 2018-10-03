Funeral For: Trudie Friesen

Funeral Date: October 6, 2018

Trudie Friesen, 79, of Steinbach formerly of Abbotsford, BC passed away Monday, October 1st at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 1 son, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond and 2 sons.

The funeral service for Trudie Friesen will be held Saturday, October 6th at 10:30am at Steinbach EMC with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.