Funeral For: Wayne Curtis Fields

Funeral Date: October 10, 2018

Wayne Curtis Fields, 74, of Winnipeg formerly of Regina, Saskatchewan, passed away Tuesday, October 2nd at his residence. He is survived by his wife Diana, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister-in-law.

The funeral service for Wayne Curtis Fields will be held Wednesday, October 10th at 2pm at Glen Lawn Funeral Home, 455 Lagimodiere Blvd with ash interment at Glen Lawn Funeral Home.

Viewing will be at the funeral home half an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowes, donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission in Winnipeg.

Arrangements by Glen Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.