Nicole Klassen stopped by Maple Leaf School in Morden to visit ALL the grade two classes in the school.They are a bright and well behaved bunch and to start, Nicole read them Sanji and the Baker, by Robin Tzannes and Korky Paul and Something Good, by Robert Munsch.

The kids were very excited when Vince Shepard from Friesens Corporation told them they were all going to get a book to take home called Whiteouot: A Winnipeg Jets Story, by Holly Preston, which was the book Vince read to them.